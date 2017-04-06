Inside the North Korean military: A look at the rogue nation's armed services

North Korea rarely misses an opportunity to conduct banned missile tests to coincide with high-profile world events at which the impoverished yet nuclear-armed country is likely to be discussed.

On Wednesday, it fired a missile a day before the first meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping.

North Korea is pushing hard to upgrade its weapons systems to cope with what it calls U.S. hostility. Many weapons experts say the North could have a functioning nuclear-tipped missile capable of reaching the continental U.S. within a few years. North Korea carried out two nuclear tests last year.

Here is a look inside the Korean People’s Army and of the reclusive nation’s displays of its military forces.

See more news-related photo galleries and follow us on Yahoo News Photo Tumblr