Inside the Kirtland Temple: A look at the past, present and future meaning of the historic building

KIRTLAND, Ohio (ABC4) — The Kirtland Temple reopened on March 25 — offering tours for the first time in weeks after The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints acquired it from the Community of Christ.

The Kirtland Temple was the first temple that members of the church built. Members believe many sacred experiences happened inside — the most significant of which they say is a visit from Jesus Christ himself.

The week that the temple reopened, hundreds of members from all over the world visited Kirtland, Ohio, for tours of the temple, and ABC4’s Sarah Murphy went inside, too.

I. A look inside the Kirtland Temple

Nearly 30 miles east of Cleveland, visitors drove down a road to find the “white church on top of the hill.” The simple yet intriguing white building brings in hundreds of visitors from around the world every week.

On March 25, the temple reopened for the first time in more than three weeks, with tour groups of 25 people starting every hour. The tours were led by senior missionaries, or elderly couples who were called by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints to serve in Historic Kirtland.

“We’re looking forward to seeing the temple. We were here a few years ago, and since The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints gained repossession of it, we wanted to tour it again, and have the perspective of taking the tour with the missionaries, and seeing it from that aspect,” said the Randall family, visiting from Idaho.

The site leader over Historic Kirtland, President Scott Barrick, said the moment he and his missionaries learned about the acquisition of the temple, they started preparing.

“We were in the temple the next day with all of our missionaries and our colleagues from Salt Lake, talking about the approach and the sample of how we would want to do the tour,” Barrick said.

In just weeks, they went from 12 senior missionary couples to 16. Missionaries Bart and Marion Davis said it has taken time to learn the ropes.

“We don’t learn as fast as we used to when we were younger. It takes us a little longer,” Elder Davis said. “Our minds are still adequate and good, and we are honored to be part of it, but it takes a lot of work to go through the materials that have been prepared.”

They continued to say they recognize miracles that have come along the way.

“The feeling of sharing the experiences of what happened here, they fill your heart, and, um … kind of amazing and very touching and heartwarming,” Sister Davis said.

Those feelings, they explained, come while inside the temple. ABC4.com was able to get a look inside the temple, despite not being allowed to film the tours.

The tour takes visitors up 66 stairs to the third floor, where they find an area with classrooms, many original floorboards from the 1800s, and an original window built by early Latter-day Saints. The second and the first floor each hold all-white chapels.

“What stood out to me was the craftsmanship. These people were poor, but they put everything they had into that temple. It’s, like, just the little designs and, like, the handwork that went into it,” said Ryley Knapp, a 16-year-old visiting Kirtland over spring break.

For some, being in the temple brings back memories of visiting in the past.

“I remember going up the stairs, because those were really steep and I got tired,” 13-year-old visitor Cosette Randall said. “I remember the big room, and it was like … it looked like a chapel.”

The Santiago family, visiting from Virginia, said their experience was something they’ll never forget.

“My experience has been great, and also being able to bring my family here,” Gerardo Santiago said. “It’s a blessing to be able to be here.”

A place where skies might be gray — but inside the building on the top of the hill, for many, it turns brighter. Church leaders and members say the temple stands as a beacon to all.

II. The relationship between the churches

Before the acquisition, Community of Christ owned the Kirtland Temple for more than 140 years — and both churches acknowledge the impact of the change of ownership.

Across the street from the Kirtland Temple is Kirtland Community of Christ, which is different from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Latter-day Saints’ first modern-day prophet was Joseph Smith. His son, Joseph Smith III, was ordained as President of Community of Christ in 1860.

While sharing many similar beliefs, one of the main distinctions between the two religions at the time was that Community of Christ recognized Joseph Smith’s descendants as leaders. Meanwhile, the Latter-day Saints looked to their Quorum of the Twelve Apostles.

Community of Christ, formerly known as the Reorganized Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, or RLDS, acquired legal ownership over the Kirtland Temple in 1901.

The Kirtland Temple and Kirtland Community of Christ rest at the top of a hill. Just down the road, one will find Historic Kirtland, owned by The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

President Scott Barrick, leader of the Historic Kirtland site, said that years ago, given their history, there was a time where the relationship between the two churches was complicated.

“For many years, there was this antagonistic attitude with the Community of Christ and the Church — this is decades ago, not now, because we’ve a wonderful relationship — but in times past, it used to be like, ‘You stay at the top of the hill and we’ll stay at the bottom of the hill,'” Barrick said.

Over the years, though, their relationship evolved and strengthened to the point where, now, the change of ownership of the temple brings strong emotions to members of both parties.

Kirtland Ohio Stake President Nathan Johnson said there are mixed feelings. President Barrick agrees.

“It has been a bittersweet experience for us. The bitter has been that … We have these wonderful close friends of the Community of Christ, and this has been their life and their livelihood,” Barrick said. “It has been a little bit hard to watch that transition.”

He also acknowledged the great care with which Community of Christ maintained the temple and the work they did with it.

President Barrick explained one positive that’s coming out of the change is the opportunity to “tell the stories of what happened there.”

In a statement, Community of Christ said it is “reassuring to know these important places are in the care of people who will love and cherish them with the same devotion we have cared for them over the last century.”

Elder Kyle S. McKay is a General Authority 70, historian and recorder for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

“Remember that this temple is a temple of the Lord and it doesn’t belong to us, it doesn’t belong to organizations — it’s His house, and so it’s a day to remember that,” McKay said.

Whether it’s the church at the top of the hill or the church down the road, members agree that it’s something greater than them.

III. The history of Kirtland — Why is it important?

Down the hill from the Kirtland Temple, you’ll find Historic Kirtland, an area with additional historic landmarks, like the Newel K. Whitney Store. Church leaders say the history of Kirtland is rich.

In Kirtland, Ohio, Scott Barrick said he is shoulder-to-shoulder with history every day. President Barrick is not only leader of the Historic Kirtland site — for the time being, he lives there.

Historic Kirtland is home to a visitors’ center and seven historic structures, including the Newel K. Whitney Store and the home of Newel and Ann Whitney.

“The early residents of Kirtland — sometimes we often talk of them as seekers — they were people who were expecting a restoration,” Barrick said. “They were looking for further light and knowledge than they had at that time. Ann and Newel Whitney were among those.”

The Whitney couple opened their two-story, 1500-square-foot store in Kirtland as well. Latter-day Saints believe the second floor was home to many sacred experiences. Members said those feelings and testimonies extend to inside the Kirtland Temple as well.

“The main thing that comes out of this temple — at least for me, and I think for people of our religion — is that the savior appeared here. He accepted it, and the temple had a purpose,” Elder Kyle S. McKay said.

Members believe that, whether or not you’re in Kirtland, the principles they teach there affect people across the globe.

IV. The future and spirit of Kirtland

Church leaders acknowledged that not everyone will get the opportunity to go to Kirtland, or go inside the temple, but they say anyone anywhere can experience the spirit of Kirtland.

Members said every crack and corner of the Kirtland Temple stands for what they believe in. They invite everyone to see the Kirtland Temple.

“I would also invite them to come. The message here is pretty simple,” Elder Davis said. “The Lord God Almighty loves his children, and he has manifest Himself here in Ohio several times, and especially in the Kirtland temple.”

Kirtland Stake President Nathan Johnson extended an invitation for everyone to go to Kirtland.

“It really is a special place. Even for those in this area, Kirtland is somewhat unique in the faith community,” Johnson said. “We just want everyone to experience the feelings and the spirit that accompany this sacred ground.”

Church leaders also said that spirit extends farther than just Kirtland.

“It’s important to understand that the spirit is the same yesterday, today and forever, in Kirtland, Nauvoo, or Salt Lake, or Alaska, or anywhere,” Elder Kyle S. McKay said.

Leaders said the temple — which has been standing for more than 100 years — is meant to stand for more than 100 years more.

“We have places like this — memorials, historic sites — to connect us to the past, but above all, to remind us of Jesus Christ,” McKay said. “And that’s the only one that we’re under covenant to remember always.”

