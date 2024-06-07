Inside a ‘ghost village’ that reflects a rapidly changing China

TechCrunch

Investor demand has been so strong for shares of hot HR startup Rippling – over $2 billion worth of term sheets, it says – that it is allowing former employees to also participate in its giant, tender offer sale, the company told TechCrunch. A small group of ex employees has been trying to get the company to alter this policy, TechCrunch has learned, but so far, to no avail. Rippling has also told employees who have previously sold shares, particularly if those sales were outside its previous tender offer, that they would not be authorized to sell as many shares this time around.