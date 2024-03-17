Inside Florida Today: Sad tale of "The Compound" killings deserves your time

I don't know about you but I'm wearing something green today.

As a college student in Cleveland, St. Patrick's Day was a huge deal to my Irish-American self. It's still a fun day but definitely more mellow. And now in my 50s, I prefer alcohol-free Guinness. I swear it tastes just like the real thing.

But before we get to the festivities, what's inside this Sunday's FLORIDA TODAY that you shouldn't miss?

Definitely spend some time with Criminal Justice Reporter J.D. Gallop's illuminating look into the 2022 slaying of two teens in Palm Bay's "The Compound." The story is so deeply reported and nuanced. There are parts of the story that left me with chills, like when the mom of one of the victims recalled how her son told her he was ready to be picked him up at any time, but she was in the middle of making banana pudding for a Christmas meal. She assumed she could get him later. I've been there so many times with my teen.

But for that mom, there wasn't a later.

Compound Timeline: How we got from the Compound killings of Christmas 2022 to trial for Palm Bay teens' deaths

The story is more than a gut-wrenching tale, though. It also exposes the problem of teen violence in our community. And it shows what police are up against in their investigations.

Another important read in today's FLORIDA TODAY is Investigative Reporter Eric Rogers' look at local races to watch this election year. It's a scene-setting story that lets you know what races we're paying attention to and why. For those who choose to read Eric's story online, you'll find plenty of links to additional stories on many of the declared candidates. (For the Republicans among our readers, we'll have a story on floridatoday.com Monday by veteran reporter Dave Berman that tells you everything you need to know about the presidential primary, and look for our live coverage Tuesday).

For this week's Ask Michelle, Trending Reporter Michelle Spitzer sought answers to a reader's question: what happens to our recycling? It's packed with info, some surprising. What surprised me the most? Those plastic berry containers (the kind that open like clams) are not recyclable.

Can I recycle this?: Do your recyclables really get recycled or do they end up in a Brevard landfill?

Also inside, read about a thriller written by a local writer and former FLORIDA TODAY reporter that will hit the shelves soon. See what our newly retired colleague, Suzy Leonard, is up to, and enjoy our photo of the week from last weekend's Indiafest. And read what Engagement Editor John A. Torres thinks about the county's lifeguard proposal.

Check out Indiafest Photos: Scenes from Saturday at the 2024 Indiafest at Wickham Park in Melbourne, March 9-10.

After you finish reading us, go and enjoy St. Patrick's Day. May the luck of the Irish be yours today.

FLORIDA TODAY Executive Editor Mara Bellaby

Contact Executive Editor Mara Bellaby at mbellaby@floridatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Palm Bay Compound killings, recycling, key races | Inside FLORIDA TODAY