Inside Florida Politics: Election gets interesting with marijuana, abortion on ballot
The Florida Supreme Court cleared the way for abortion rights and recreational marijuana constitutional amendments to be on the Florida ballot this year. Journalists John Kennedy, Antonio Fins and Zac Anderson discuss the ballot measures, Trump eyeing two Floridians as possible running mates and a legal settlement between Gov. Ron DeSantis and Disney.
This article originally appeared on Florida Today: Florida election gets interesting with marijuana, abortion on ballot