Inside the Fiery Furnace: A Chaplain's Harrowing Story of Survival in Paradise

In the book of Daniel, there is a story about three men who refuse to worship a golden idol and the furious king who casts them into a fiery furnace as punishment. To the royal’s astonishment, the men are trapped in an “exceeding hot” fire, as he decreed, yet they do not burn. Because the men had faith, a higher power protects them, and they walk out of the furnace unscathed.

This is the tale that Brad Brown, a chaplain at Feather River Hospital in Paradise, Calif., told the sick, scared people huddling inside his Honda Odyssey as flames burned on both sides of them and embers flicked onto the hood. “This is what we need to do here,” Brown recalls saying as they, like thousands of others, tried to escape the deadly Camp Fire that continues to torch Northern California.

“We just need God’s hand to cover us, cover the vehicle. And the fires can be all around us, but they won’t touch us,” the Seventh Day Adventist told his passengers. They were brave words from a man who had already phoned his children to tell them he loves them, thinking that survival was unlikely. It was an especially hard call to make because his 13-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son, fleeing the fire elsewhere, had lost their mother to cancer five months before. Shortly after he made the call, cell service went out.

Two of the people in Brown’s Odyssey were patients who had been in intensive care. Another, laid in the back on a gurney mattress, was in hospice. When Brown arrived at the Feather River Hospital for work on the morning of Nov. 8, an evacuation was already in progress. Like other employees, he pitched in and raced to get patients into ambulances. When they ran out of ambulances, he started loading remaining patients into his minivan — which was soon stuck for hours in gridlock on a road outside the medical center. Cars up ahead had already burst into flames, he was told.

“You could hear the fire,” Brown says. At times, with smoke billowing black, he couldn’t see 20 feet down the road, as he inched the minivan away from flames on one side of the street, then the other. A respiratory therapist, who had also jumped in the van, eventually jumped out and ran back toward the hospital. She couldn’t take the stress of waiting there, he says: “We were all trying to get out of town, but we couldn’t move.” So instead they prayed.

‘Drive the Truck, Jaron. Just Get Out of Town’

Ten days after the Camp Fire started, more than 6,000 firefighters continue to battle two large wildfires that have burned nearly 250,000 acres and destroyed 17,350 structures across the state. Much of Paradise, pop. 26,682, is gone. Eighty-two people are dead, and nearly 1,000 are still listed as missing. (There is hope that many will turn up safe, perhaps not knowing they’ve been reported or because there are duplicate names on the list.) Troops from the National Guard have been deployed, and search and rescue teams are culling through debris with K-9 units. Meanwhile, Californians wait in disbelief for new tallies of destruction, tens of thousands of them displaced.

Survivors like Brown are still reeling from their salvation. The morning had begun normally. The family noticed some smoke in the air but the latest information seemed to suggest that the problem was isolated in the neighboring town of Pulga. So the 42-year-old hugged his kids and sent them off to school. He left their grandmother, who moved in after his wife died, at home with 11 puppies and five dogs, a brood that is part of the family’s longstanding business breeding Bernese mountain dogs and bernedoodles.

“Obviously in our community we’re always concerned about fires,” Brown says. It’s the price people are paying as they move further and more densely into rustic wooded areas, a trend that experts say is a big factor in what has become a year-round fire season in the state.

Brown, his wife Melea and their two kids moved to Paradise about six years ago from Montana, finding appeal in the forest and some relief in cutting-edge clinics that could help treat her colon cancer. “Her goal was to be able to live long enough to be able to raise our kids, to be to the point where they could be on their own,” Brown says. This year, their daughter was singled out for a merit scholarship, a sign that she had become the kind of young woman her mother hoped she would be. Melea was too sick to go to graduation, Brown says, but she was comforted. A week later, she died.