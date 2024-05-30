Inside the fierce Republican primary battle for Readington committee

READINGTON – While the political season traditionally heats up after Labor Day in most of the country, politics always seems to reach a fever pitch in Readington before Memorial Day.

That's because the township is dominated by Republicans and whoever wins the GOP Primary for Township Committee in early June becomes the favorite to win in the November general election. The five members of the Township Committee are Republican.

Traditionally Readington has been the battleground for hotly contested Primary fights within the GOP family and this year is no exception with the campaign conducted mostly through political signs and Facebook posts.

While a split among the GOP ranks could lead to some disenchanted Republicans switching to Democrats in November, that doesn't happen in Readington, even in a Presidential election year. In 2020, Trump received 55% of township votes to Biden's 43% total.

Incumbents Juergen Huelsebusch and Adam Mueller, who have been endorsed by the municipal GOP organization, are being challenged by Benjamin Smith and Jacqueline Hindle in a hard-fought campaign that has also featured Township Committeeman John Albanese being charged with stealing six political signs belonging to the township Republican Party.

Albanese, who has pleaded not guilty, is scheduled to appear June 20 in West Amwell Municipal Court where the case has been transferred.

Mueller, who is serving this year as mayor, and Huelsebusch have called on Albanese, who won re-election in November, to resign immediately.

The incumbents are running on their record and "preserving the unique charm that defines Readington."

They also say they believe "in the power of collaboration" by working with volunteers and they pledge to work with the police department and other emergency services "to maintain a secure environment for everyone."

Smith and Hindle have waged an aggressive campaign, pledging to "restore integrity" to municipal government, fighting affordable housing mandates and revisiting the trash and recycling collection in Readington.

Huelsebusch has served on the Township Committee since 2019 and was a member of the Planning Board in 2018.

Mueller has been on the Township Committee since 2022 and the Planning Board since 2020. He also served on the Zoning Board of Adjustment from 2017 to 2020.

Smith served on the Township Committee from 2016 to 2021 and was a Planning Board member for 10 years. Hindle has been on the Planning Board since 2021.

Running unopposed in the Democratic Primary for Township Committee are Kristina Garcia and M. Chris Fields.

Polls will be open 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. June 4.

