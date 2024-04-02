Insecurity erodes chances of return to civilian rule in Niger and Mali

Attacks by jihadists are on the rise in both Niger and Mali, where juntas are keen to hold on to power. The volatile situation in the Sahel region is casting a long shadow over future elections and the return to civilian rule, which now look increasingly distant.

"All parties now acknowledge that the challenges in the region are even higher than expected," said political analyst Afolabi Adekaiyaoja, a research analyst at the Centre for Democracy and Development in Abuja, Nigeria.

Earlier this year, Niger, Mali and Burkina Faso all declared their intention to leave the West Africa regional bloc Ecowas and form a new entity, the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

But "AES has limited resources to organise any better response to the security issues", Adekaiyaoja told RFI.

"And the level of violence, after the departure of Western troops, has surprised even the juntas, especially in Niger."

Multiplying armed groups

The increase in violence is due to the multiplication of armed groups, which go beyond jihadists and include militants hostile to the juntas, he explained.

And they are now able to travel more freely within the Sahel region, including in Burkina Faso and Chad.

Despite the danger, Niger has ordered US troops to leave, while Mali signed a deal with Russian forces.

The following Sunday, more than 80 civil society organisations and political parties voiced the same demand.



