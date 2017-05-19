Insanely Easy Weeknight Dinners To Try This Week

Monday: Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Salad
It tastes like summer.
Tuesday: Weeknight Beef And Bean Casserole With Cornbread Topping
This is the ultimate weeknight comfort food.
Wednesday: Easy Skillet Lasagna
This skillet lasagna is ready in thirty minutes - no kidding!
Thursday: One-Pan Parmesan Crusted Chicken With Broccoli
Toss everything onto a baking sheet, throw it in the oven, and be at the table eating in no time.
Friday: Teriyaki Glazed Salmon
You may never go back to chicken after this.
Robyn Stone is a blogger at Add a Pinch and the author of the new cookbook, Add a Pinch: Easier, Faster, Fresher Southern Classics. She lives in Georgia.
