    Insanely Easy Weeknight Dinners To Try This Week

    Robyn Stone
    From Delish

    Monday: Cilantro-Lime Shrimp Salad

    Photo credit: Robyn Stone

    It tastes like summer.

    Tuesday: Weeknight Beef And Bean Casserole With Cornbread Topping

    Photo credit: Helene Dujardin

    This is the ultimate weeknight comfort food.

    Wednesday: Easy Skillet Lasagna

    Photo credit: Helene Dujardin

    This skillet lasagna is ready in thirty minutes - no kidding!

    Thursday: One-Pan Parmesan Crusted Chicken With Broccoli

    Photo credit: Helene Dujardin

    Toss everything onto a baking sheet, throw it in the oven, and be at the table eating in no time.

    Friday: Teriyaki Glazed Salmon

    Photo credit: Robyn Stone

    You may never go back to chicken after this.

    Robyn Stone is a blogger at Add a Pinch and the author of the new cookbook, Add a Pinch: Easier, Faster, Fresher Southern Classics. She lives in Georgia.

