Insane video shows animal owner performing CPR on pig in the middle of heavy traffic

This is the bizarre moment a desperate owner performed CPR on a pig in the middle of a major road.

The incident in Jingmen, Hubei Province, China, left onlookers stunned as the owner tried to revive the unconscious pig amid heavy traffic.

Witnesses say he purchased two breeding pigs to take home for the holidays

However, heat and traffic caused one of the pigs to pass out in the back of the vehicle.

A desperate pig owner performed CPR on his pet in the middle of a major road.

The woman’s other pig that was in her vehicle.

In a desperate attempt to save the pig’s life, the owner brought it to the side of the road and began performing CPR.

Despite the owner’s efforts, the pig remained unresponsive and Ms. Zhong, who filmed the footage on May 1, left the scene.

It was later reported the pig did not survive.