'That Is Insane!': Onlookers Stunned as Tornado Moves Across Ohio River

Onlookers in Madison, Indiana, were stunned to see a tornado moving down the Ohio River on March 14, with video showing the twister sending up debris on a day when multiple homes were reported damaged.

Video by Daniel Felix shows the tornado swirling. “That is insane! I have never seen that on the water,” he says.

Felix told Storyful he was working at a riverside hotel when he spotted the tornado.

“We turned around and a tornado was headed down a hill to the Ohio River. There was a lot of hail and dangerous debris flying through the air,” he said.

A sergeant from the Indiana State Police said multiple homes had been damaged, trees downed, and power cut following the stormy weather.

The National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed a tornado in the area, and said it would continue assessing damage on Friday. Credit: Daniel Felix via Storyful

Video Transcript

- That is insane! I had never seen that on the water. Did you see it? There it is! Look it spin.

- What was it?

- Did you see it Spin behind the rain, you can see it.

- Yeah, no, I see all of it. Yeah.

- Look, man, it's right there.

- It went all the way down the river. It's still there.

- It wasn't very good.

- Dude, that was nuts!

