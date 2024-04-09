Inquest into death of man waiting at Fredericton ER to hear from nurses, pathologist

Darrell Mesheau arrived at the Chalmers hospital by ambulance shortly after 9:30 p.m. on July 11, 2022, and was discovered lifeless about seven hours later, the inquest jury has heard. (Darrell Mesheau/Facebook - image credit)

A coroner's inquest into the death of a patient who was waiting for care at the Fredericton hospital's emergency department nearly two years ago continues today.

Darrell Mesheau, 78, had been in the waiting room of the Dr. Everett Chalmers Regional Hospital ER for about seven hours when he was discovered unresponsive on July 12, 2022 around 4:30 a.m., the inquest heard Monday.

Deputy chief coroner Emily Caissy and the five jurors are expected to hear today from the triage nurse, the nurse manager and the pathologist who conducted the autopsy, Crown prosecutor Patrick Wilbur told reporters.

A portion of the ER security video from Mesheau's wait will also be played, he said.

Members of Mesheau's family, including his son Ryan, are attending the proceedings and said they will offer comments once they've heard more of the evidence.

Mesheau's death sparked outrage across the province and prompted a major shakeup of New Brunswick's health-care leadership.

During a news conference three days later, Premier Blaine Higgs announced the firing of Horizon Health Network president and CEO John Dornan, replaced Dorothy Shephard as health minister and removed the boards of both Horizon and Vitalité.

The presiding coroner and jury of three women and two men are hearing evidence from witnesses to determine the facts surrounding his death.

The jurors will also have the opportunity to make recommendations aimed at preventing death under similar circumstances.

The inquest is scheduled to continue through Thursday.