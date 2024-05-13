Give your input on what's next for Livingston County

LIVINGSTON COUNTY — An upcoming workshop will give Livingston County residents another opportunity to provide input on the county’s 2025 master plan.

A workshop to discuss the plan will run 6:30-8 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Livingston County Public Safety Complex, 1911 Tooley Road in Howell. It's hosted by the Livingston County Planning Department.

The event is open to all Livingston County residents, according to a news release. RSVPs are required by Saturday, May 25, via email to mhaglund@livgov.com.

Officials will “provide a brief overview of the master plan creation process, explain how residents can provide input and give participants the opportunity to identify areas of the community that are positive or may need improvement," according to the release.

More than 65 people attended a workshop on May 1 to discuss the 2025 Livingston County Master Plan.

Residents can participate in the master plan process in two ways. They can fill out the Map and Economic Survey available at milivcounty.gov/planning/livingston-county-2025-master-plan/surveys. There, residents can use a county map to select areas they consider positive or in need of improvement. The economic development part of the survey allows responders to rate the county’s conditions.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Residents can also participate in a Photo Voice Contest by visiting surveymonkey.com/r/livcophotovoice. Participants can upload and describe photos of a place that makes them feel proud or frustrated. Three photos will be selected, with a $100 gift card for first place and a $50 gift card each for second and third place.

The Planning Department is asking participants to focus on places, not people, and to have fun and be creative. Submissions may be used in the final master plan.

More than 65 people attended a workshop May 1. More information about the master plan process is available online at milivcounty.gov/planning/livingston-county-2025-master-plan.

— Contact reporter Evan Sasiela at esasiela@livingstondaily.com. Follow him on Twitter @SalsaEvan.

This article originally appeared on Livingston Daily: Give your input on what's next for Livingston County