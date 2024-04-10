Input welcome at meeting for future Ag Center multipurpose indoor building

A public information meeting regarding the proposed Agricultural Education Center Multipurpose Indoor Building will be held Wednesday, April 17, at 6 p.m. at the Washington County Agriculture Education Center Administrative Offices, 7313 Sharpsburg Pike, Boonsboro.

Future Agricultural Education Center Multipurpose Indoor Building

During the meeting, attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the latest concepts for the Agricultural Education Center Multipurpose Indoor Building.

Floor plans, renderings and site concept plans will be available to provide insight into the proposed project.

While the overall building concept has been defined, design on individual building elements has not yet occurred, making this meeting the ideal time to gather feedback.

The building will be capable of hosting recreational activities and special events, expanding the Agriculture Center’s capacity and ability to host year-round activities.

For additional information, contact Washington County's Public Relations and Marketing Department at 240-313-2380 or pr@washco-md.net.

