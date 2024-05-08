Input sought on TxDOT roadmap for Amarillo District's rural projects

Public input for the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) Amarillo District's Rural Transportation Improvement Plan for 2025-2028 is being accepted now through May 13.

A recording of a May 1 meeting is available on TxDOT's website, https://www.txdot.gov/projects/hearings-meetings/amarillo/2024/2025-2028-amarillo-rural-tip.html as well as a link to the full list of proposed projects. Truck parking areas, safety lights, bridge replacements, an expanded highway and more are among projects under consideration during the public hearing segment of TxDOT's Rural TIP.

"Projects are identified and selected by evaluating existing and future needs based on: current conditions and projections, statewide and regional plans, public input regarding transportation priorities," the TIP presentation states.

One of the biggest projects would be to construct a 4-lane divided highway of US 87 at a cost of $110 million (in Hartley County) and $56.2 million (in Moore County) in fiscal year 2025, along with drainage improvements on FM 2589.

The TxDOT Amarillo District includes 17 counties, with planned projects in each county noted for the time period with the exception of Hemphill County, where TxDOT will still perform crack seal, seal coat, bridge maintenance and in-house maintenance work.

The Rural TIP process is about at its halfway mark, with TxDOT next reviewing each revised proposal and integrating them into the statewide TIP, followed by securing funding so project development and/or construction can proceed. Public comments can be mailed to Texas Department of Transportation, Amarillo District, Attn: Rural TIP, 5715 Canyon Drive, Amarillo, TX 79110; or emailed to AMA_Project_Input@txdot.gov Attention: Rural TIP.

In Potter County, pavement work on US 87 around Amarillo Creek to NE 11th Street and ramp improvements .82 miles north of SL 335 would impact a total 11.8 miles and cost $24.7 million in 2025. Pavement preservation on Hwy. 136 for 8.16 miles, from FM 293 to FM 1912, would cost $9.2 million and would be slated for fiscal year (FY) 2028.

In Randall County, pavement work around Palo Duro Canyon State Park for about 2.7 miles for $4.26 million would take place FY 2025. Pavement preservation on Hwy. 217 from FM 1541 to the state park for about 8.18 miles for $7 million would be slated for FY 2027. A project to replace large signs on I-27 from the Potter County line to the Swisher County line would cost $7.6 million in FY 2027.

A total of 19 Amarillo MPO TIP Projects are not included in the 2025-2028 Rural TIP and cost an estimated $137.25 million, the report notes.

Here's a rundown of the other proposed TxDOT district projects in the presentation, listed by county. Maps of each individual county's proposed work can be found in the online presentation.

Armstrong County

US 287 - pavement work and install cable barrier, for 8.16 miles from the Carson County line east - $15.9 million, FY 2025

US 287 - install safety lighting (near FM 294), install cable barrier (2 miles west of FM 2889 to FM 294) and rest area ramp improvements (near FM 294) for a total 7.77 miles - $6.42 million, FY 2026

US 287 - install safety lighting for 0.7 miles from 1.59 miles east of FM 294 to 0.9 miles east of FM 2889 - $0.58 million, FY 2027

Carson County

BI 40-D - replace existing bridge at I-40 - $9 million, FY 2025

I-40 - pavement work for 10.83 miles from mile marker 86 to 93 and mile marker 93 to east of Hwy. 207 - $11.5 million, FY 2026

I-40 - replace existing bridge at Hwy. 207 - $7.5 million, FY 2027

Dallam County

US 54 - concrete pavement for 1.45 miles from the Hartley County line to US 87 - $14.21 million, FY 2025

Deaf Smith County

US 60 - concrete pavement for 3.38 miles from US 385 to the divided 4 lane and from the Tierra Blanca Bridge to US 385 - $46.3 million, FY 2025

Gray County

LP 171 - bridge maintenance at BNSF railroad - $1.46 million, FY 2026

FM 2473 - replace existing bridge at McClellan Creek - $14 million, FY 2028

Hansford County

Hwy. 207 - pavement work for 11.56 miles from Hwy. 15 to the Hutchinson County line - $9.50 million, FY 2026

Hartley County

US 54 - pavement work of .4 miles from the Rita Blanca Bridge to the Dallam County Line - $2.63 million, FY 2025

US 87 - construct a 4-lane divided highway for about 12.75 miles, from east of the US 385/US 87 interchange to the Moore County line - $110.02 million, FY 2025 *

US 385 - 18.35 total miles for pavement work (from US 87 to Hwy. 354 and Hwy. 354 to the Oldham County line) and construct turn lanes (from Hwy. 354 to Oldham County line) - $19.12 million, FY 2026

Hutchinson County

Hwy. 136 & Hwy. 207 - bridge maintenance at the Canadian River and at Hwy. 136 - $8.83 million, FY 2025

Hwy. 136 - construct pedestrian and bicycle facilities for 2.11 miles from S. Holmes Ave. to Fritch Fortress Rd. - $2.66 million, FY 2025

Hwy. 207 - pavement work for 6.43 miles from the Hansford County Line to Co. Rd. F - $3.7 million, FY 2026

Hwy. 136 - install safety lighting for 0.84 miles from Riverview Rd. to the traffic circle in Borger - $1.05 million, FY 2027

Lipscomb County

Hwy. 15 - pavement work and ADA work in Booker for 1.2 miles from the Ochiltree County line to half a mile east of

Hwy. 23 - $5.3 million, FY 2025

Hwy. 23 - replace existing bridges at Gilaloo Creek, Kiowa Creek and Wolf Creek - $14.5 million, FY 2025

Moore County

US 87 - construct a 4-lane divided highway for about 8.2 miles (from Hartley County line to FM 2589 west of Dumas) and drainage improvements (from FM 2589 to a mile east) - $56.21 million, FY 2025 *

US 287 - install cable barrier for about 8.91 miles from south of FM 281 to Dumas - $5.10 million, FY 2025

Hwy. 152 - construct pedestrian and bicycle facilities for 1.54 miles, from US 87 to US 287 - $2.05 million, FY 2025

Hwy. 152 - construct pedestrian and bicycle facilities for 2 miles, from Hwy. 152 to McClary Road - $2.66 million, FY 2025

US 287 - bridge maintenance at FM 281 & Railroad - $2.87 million, FY 2026

US 87 - install safety lighting for 6.77 miles for a stretch of road north and south of Hwy. 354 - $1.12 million, FY 2027

US 87 - replace existing bridges at Blue Creek (northbound and southbound) - $11.5 million, FY 2027

US 87 - replace bridges at Little Blue Creek, North Big Blue Creek and Sand Creek - $29 million, FY 2028

US 87 - construct truck parking area about 1.4 miles south of Hwy. 354 - $17 million, FY 2028 *

Ochiltree County

Hwy. 15 - pavement work and ADA work in Booker and Perryton, impacting 16.85 miles from US 83 in Perryton to the Lipscomb County line - $26.8 million, FY 2025

Oldham County

I-40 - bridge maintenance at US 385 - $1 million, FY 2025

US 385 - construct turn lanes for 6.85 miles from the Hartley County line to SS 233 - $0.82 million, FY 2026

I-40 (eastbound) - construct truck parking area at mile marker 40 - $20 million, FY 2026 *

I-40 (westbound) - construct truck parking area at mile marker 20 - $20 million, FY 2028 *

Roberts County

Hwy. 70 - replace existing bridge at West Dugout Creek - $4.9 million, FY 2028

Sherman County

US 54 - construct truck parking area at CR 9 - $17 million, FY 2025 *

US 54 - pavement work for 18.65 miles, .3 miles east of FM 2677 to the Oklahoma state line and from US 287 to .3 miles east of FM 2677 - $14.9 million, FY 2028

* - regionally significant impact

