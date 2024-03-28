Innovative research into cover crops is helping Oneida white corn co-op restore depleted soil

ONEIDA - For the members of Ohe·láku, a co-op of Oneida Nation families growing their traditional white corn together, what started as an experiment has become a success story.

A few years ago, they partnered with the University of Wisconsin-Madison to test different cover crop mixes to restore soil they grow on, which had been depleted under prior ownership. Cover crops are left in the soil after the primary crop is harvested. The idea is to make sure the fields are never bare, increasing soil fertility, limiting runoff and keeping the soil moist.

Over three years, UW-Madison doctoral student Daniel Hayden tested three different cover crops — winter wheat, clover and chicory — by planting them among the corn, a process called interseeding. He measured how much the cover crops grew, how well the corn did by their side and how many weeds sprung up around them.

Earlier this month, the co-op members gathered to hear from him. The results were good. When planted all together — a cover crop "cocktail" of sorts, as Hayden described it — the plants enriched the soil, kept weeds away and didn't affect the corn's yield.

Next season, the group will switch the entirety of its roughly five acres of land to grow the triple cover crop mix with the corn, relinquishing more conventional practices they'd kept up while they waited to see whether Hayden's experiment would work.

"People are convinced," said Laura Manthe, a co-founder of the co-op. "They can see the results."

Cover crops have Indigenous roots, and protect the environment

Although scientists today are still researching the effects of cover cropping and interseeding, Hayden told the Journal Sentinel in a 2023 interview that the practices echo what Indigenous growers used thousands of years ago.

Perhaps the most well known example is the Three Sisters, which include squash, corn and beans. They work together naturally to protect each other from pests and disease, and are a dietary staple of the Haudenosaunee Confederacy, of which the Oneida Nation is a part.

When diverse crops are planted together, they bring a suite of benefits to the soil, Hayden explained, especially when they're rotated throughout a number of fields to give the soil time to rest and recover.

In contrast, today's markets push many farmers to grow corn and soybeans over and over again at high yields, he said, which makes the soil fatigued.

"That soil is naturally going to degrade," Hayden said, "because that's not enough diversity."

Cover crops are gaining popularity — Wisconsin farmers reported growing close to 754,000 acres of them in the latest Census of Agriculture, up from about 553,000 a decade ago — but they still make up only about 5% of the state's total farmland.

Farmers worry that planting cover crops could reduce the yield of their primary crop, Hayden said. He's hopeful that this type of research will convince them that they can restore the soil without seeing their success plummet. In addition to Ohe·láku, he's also working with other tribal growers in Wisconsin to build confidence in practices like these.

Research on microbes could unleash secrets in the soil

Hayden isn't just researching what's happening above ground, but below ground as well.

He looked at microbes, which exist in the soil to perform several functions including helping with plant growth and breaking down organic matter. These microbes, such as bacteria and fungi, also collect on the roots of plants.

Most of that research is forthcoming, but Hayden told the group he did observe that weeds growing nearby did affect the kinds of microbes present on the roots of the corn.

This type of research is new, Hayden said, and could potentially unlock unique ways to improve crop and soil health. He believes crop breeding, which has taken place over time to modify plant species to what humans need, may have affected the relationship the plants have with their microbe helpers.

If microbes can help white corn, he said, he wants to figure out how.

Indigenous knowledge could inform farming practices, if done carefully

The work Ohe·láku is doing is something agricultural researchers dream about to better understand the impacts of planting diverse crops, Hayden said. They often forget that Indigenous communities were doing that long before it caught the eyes of academia.

Today, more people are recognizing that Indigenous knowledge, with its thousands of years of expertise of the land, can provide unique insights to environmental issues like fire and forest management. That hasn't necessarily spilled over into agriculture, Hayden said, in part because it's a largely white profession heavily influenced by economics.

"We need to start somewhere. We need to actually start pushing this knowledge, really trying to understand it, to actually change how we farm," he said.

But there's risk involved when tribal members open up their way of life to people who may not understand it. In the realm of agriculture, for example, their traditional foods are written into their cultural identity and are celebrated and cared for as kin, not commodity.

"A lot of researchers don't get there, they don't understand it," said Hayden, who is Comanche, Pawnee and Muscogee (Creek). "They see it as crops. We see it as us."

In addition to what his project will add to the field of plant science, he said he's also trying to help the university understand how to respectfully work on research projects with tribes. It was important to him to figure out a way to offer long-term support for the goals and vision of Ohe·láku before starting to study what was going on in the soil.

Manthe said the co-op hopes to keep Hayden on as it expands and deepens its work, starting with next season's transition to the triple cover crop mix. She wants the Oneida Nation's farm, which encompasses thousands of acres, to consider adopting it too.

Her attention is also turning to getting non-Indigenous farmers on board. That, she believes, will come by emphasizing Hayden's finding that corn yield was not affected by the cover crops.

"We know there's a social implication, a spiritual implication, a community implication ... but the average farmer doesn't have to think about those things," Manthe said.

"If we can prove out the economics, that it's important for them to not treat the soil like dirt and invest in these practices so their yield goes up," she said, that will be the key.

Madeline Heim is a Report for America corps reporter who writes about environmental issues in the Mississippi River watershed and across Wisconsin. Contact her at (920) 996-7266 or mheim@gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Oneida Nation white corn co-op restoring soils with cover crops