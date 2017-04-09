Innovative Recipes To Try This Passover

In Jewish culture, food is central to celebration. Whether you’re gathering for shabbat, a simcha (or a ritual celebration, like a bar mitzvah or wedding) or preparing to break a fast, there’s going to be a plentiful spread that someone — likely the host of the aforementioned event — put a lot of thought into.

Food is especially important on Passover, or Pesach, when Jews adhere to strict dietary laws beyond simply eating kosher. Chametz (defined by Chabad as leavened foods or foods not baked in accordance with Pesach laws) and kitniyot (legumes) are not eaten for eight days. Observant Jews spend the weeks leading up to Pesach ridding their homes of the former, deep cleaning cracks and crevices they’d otherwise overlook and scrambling to use up the chametz and kitniyot they’ve got.

These strict food laws are enough to leave non-foodies confused about what they can eat during the holiday. When you say Pesach, most people think of matzo, matzo ball soup, potato kugel, and brisket. For traditionalists those foods are fine, but there’s a world of options beyond the staples served at every seder year after year.

Here are 20 kosher for Passover meals and snacks you’ve got to try this year.

Zoodles

You could definitely pop into your local kosher grocer and pick up a package of kosher for Passover noodles, but that defeats the purpose of going without. Instead, whip up some zoodles.

This is a craze you’ve probably seen all over Instagram and for good reason. It’s a healthy, gluten-free alternative to pasta and it’s absolutely delicious.





Stuffed Zucchini Ravioli



This is another great Pesach pasta substitute. The added bonus? It’s filled with cabbage and pastrami. Recipe HERE.

Matzo Spinach Lasagna

A lack of noodles doesn’t mean you can’t have your favorite meals. Whip up this spinach lasagna from Martha Stewart that utilizes matzo instead of pasta.

Homemade Better-Than-Tater-Tots

Tater tots are beloved by kids and adults alike. If you’re feeding picky eaters this Passover — or just want to nosh on these yourself — kosher food blogger @PeasLoveNCarrots has a recipe for you. Find them HERE and a more dressed up version HERE.

Chicken L’Orange

In the kosher foodie community, @ChefChaya is known for shaking things up. Her Pesach-friendly chicken L’orange is no exception. Say goodbye to boring, traditional Passover meals and hello to tasty innovation!

Egg Crackers

Pesach snacking can be tricky. Sure, there are tons of kosher for Passover pre-packaged chips, yogurts and so on but nothing beats homemade. Check out these crispy ayer kichel, or egg crackers.

Choclatey Pecan Matzo

Matzo is fine by itself — you know, if you have to eat it — but it’s great dressed up. Check out this recipe from The Nosher for an addictive take on matzo you’ll want to eat all year long.

Sweet Plantain Tortillas

Tortillas are not traditionally something you might equate with Jewish holidays, especially Passover, but this recipe is one you’ve just got to try. Busy in Brooklyn’s sweet plantain tortillas are the perfect breakfast or dessert for any day of the year, but they’re also kosher for Passover.