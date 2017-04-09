Innovative Recipes To Try This Passover

In Jewish culture, food is central to celebration. Whether you’re gathering for shabbat, a simcha (or a ritual celebration, like a bar mitzvah or wedding) or preparing to break a fast, there’s going to be a plentiful spread that someone — likely the host of the aforementioned event — put a lot of thought into.
Food is especially important on Passover, or Pesach, when Jews adhere to strict dietary laws beyond simply eating kosher. Chametz (defined by Chabad as leavened foods or foods not baked in accordance with Pesach laws) and kitniyot (legumes) are not eaten for eight days. Observant Jews spend the weeks leading up to Pesach ridding their homes of the former, deep cleaning cracks and crevices they’d otherwise overlook and scrambling to use up the chametz and kitniyot they’ve got.
These strict food laws are enough to leave non-foodies confused about what they can eat during the holiday. When you say Pesach, most people think of matzo, matzo ball soup, potato kugel, and brisket. For traditionalists those foods are fine, but there’s a world of options beyond the staples served at every seder year after year.
Here are 20 kosher for Passover meals and snacks you’ve got to try this year.
Zoodles
You could definitely pop into your local kosher grocer and pick up a package of kosher for Passover noodles, but that defeats the purpose of going without. Instead, whip up some zoodles.
This is a craze you’ve probably seen all over Instagram and for good reason. It’s a healthy, gluten-free alternative to pasta and it’s absolutely delicious.
Stuffed Zucchini Ravioli
This is another great Pesach pasta substitute. The added bonus? It’s filled with cabbage and pastrami. Recipe HERE.
Matzo Spinach Lasagna
A lack of noodles doesn’t mean you can’t have your favorite meals. Whip up this spinach lasagna from Martha Stewart that utilizes matzo instead of pasta.
Homemade Better-Than-Tater-Tots
Tater tots are beloved by kids and adults alike. If you’re feeding picky eaters this Passover — or just want to nosh on these yourself — kosher food blogger @PeasLoveNCarrots has a recipe for you. Find them HERE and a more dressed up version HERE.
Chicken L’Orange
In the kosher foodie community, @ChefChaya is known for shaking things up. Her Pesach-friendly chicken L’orange is no exception. Say goodbye to boring, traditional Passover meals and hello to tasty innovation!
Egg Crackers
Pesach snacking can be tricky. Sure, there are tons of kosher for Passover pre-packaged chips, yogurts and so on but nothing beats homemade. Check out these crispy ayer kichel, or egg crackers.
Choclatey Pecan Matzo
Matzo is fine by itself — you know, if you have to eat it — but it’s great dressed up. Check out this recipe from The Nosher for an addictive take on matzo you’ll want to eat all year long.
Sweet Plantain Tortillas
Tortillas are not traditionally something you might equate with Jewish holidays, especially Passover, but this recipe is one you’ve just got to try. Busy in Brooklyn’s sweet plantain tortillas are the perfect breakfast or dessert for any day of the year, but they’re also kosher for Passover.
Charoset London Broil
Charoset is something that’s mandatory at every Passover Seder, but it’s also great to incorporate into recipes. This charoset london broil is so good, Elijah just may pop into your meal to grab some. Get the recipe HERE.
Chicken Pot Pie Passover Croquettes
These are another delicious Pesach appetizer or meal idea that adults and kids alike should enjoy. Find the recipe on Busy in Brooklyn’s blog.
Tropical Slaw
Bring a little bit of tropical flavor to your seder table this Passover. Naomi Nachman, author of the aptly titled cookbook “Perfect for Pesach,” has crafted this delicious combination of cabbage, orange juice and other tasty ingredients any dinner guest is sure to love.
Passover Potato Soup
Matzo ball soup is a staple in most Jewish households, but you can’t survive on it all Pesach long. How about whipping up this potato soup from Kosher.com as well? Come on — brand out!
Potato Chip Fried Chicken
Giving up chametz doesn’t have to mean saying goodbye to all your favorite foods for eight days. You can still enjoy crispy, crunchy, tasty meals — you’ve just got to get creative. Check out this potato chip fried chicken from @PeasLoveNCarrots. Top it with her Thai inspired slaw for that extra bit of wow factor and a pop of color.
Pesach Pancakes
Breakfast is the most important meal of the day — one you certainly shouldn’t be skipping because you think you can’t enjoy tasty pancakes on Passover. Here’s a killer recipe from @ChefChaya that’s a guaranteed hit.
Kosher For Passover Biscotti
Again, Pesach isn’t about depriving yourself of everything you love. You can still have delicious and tasty treats like biscotti. Check out this recipe from @TheKosherChef.
Matzo Ball Sliders
The only way to make matzo balls tastier is to add delicious pulled brisket to them. For those practicing Jews that eat gebrokts (soaked matzo) on Pesach, this recipe from @OvertimeCook is perfect. Your dinner guests will be blown away by your creativity.
Caramelized Nut Cookies
This dessert from @OvertimeCook is a definite must-bake this Pesach.
Beet Pickled Deviled Eggs
Not only are the deviled eggs gorgeous, they’re delicious. Check out @WhatJewWannaEat on Instagram and head to her blog for the recipe.
Shakshuka Matzo Brei
Matzo Brei is a Passover staple. You can make it sweet for breakfast or dessert or savory for lunch and dinner — or you could experiment like @KitchenTested did and enjoy the fruits of your creativity. Melinda Strauss created this colorful and tasty shakshuka matzo brei that combines everything we love about both dishes.
Kosher For Passover Dips
Aside from coating it in chocolate, putting dip on top of matzo is the only way to dress it up and make it tasty. Here are a list of dips you’ll want to make for Pesach and the weeks after.
For more recipe ideas check out our Passover 2016 post. Chag sameach and happy eating!
Related Articles
212