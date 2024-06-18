Innocent woman wounded in shooting aboard Foothill Transit bus

California Highway Patrol officers are searching for a man who fired shots on a crowded public transit bus Monday evening, wounding an innocent woman, authorities said.

The shooting happened at about 6 p.m. on a Foothill Express bus that was carrying around 20 people westbound on the 10 Freeway.

A CHP spokesperson said two men aboard the bus got into “an altercation” when one of them pulled out a gun and started shooting as the bus was nearing Puente Avenue in Baldwin Park.

“The passenger was struck. Whether it was a ricochet or a direct hit, we don’t know at the moment,” said CHP Lt. Saul Gomez.

Sky5 view of the Foothill Transit bus after a shooting on June 17, 2024 in Baldwin Park. (KTLA)

The bus driver pulled over to the side of the freeway, where the gunman stepped off the bus and ran away, officials said.

The shooting victim was transported to a hospital with a non-life-threatening wound. No other passengers were injured.

“The bus has multiple security cameras, and immediately after the incident this evening, our team was dispatched… we were able to turn that footage over to CHP,” said Foothill Transit CEO Doran Barnes.

The gunman was described only as a Hispanic male in his 30s. Anyone with information was urged to call police.

Foothill Transit serves the San Gabriel and Pomona valleys.

