Innocent woman shot in the leg at DeKalb County gas station, police say

An innocent bystander was shot on Friday night, according to DeKalb County police.

Officers were called to a QuikTrip on Turner Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. where a woman had been shot.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say the shooter fired from a car and that the victim was not their target.

Two other cars and the glass door were damaged by the gunfire.

Detectives have not released details about possible suspects.

