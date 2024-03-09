Innocent woman shot in the leg at DeKalb County gas station, police say

WSBTV.com News Staff
An innocent bystander was shot on Friday night, according to DeKalb County police.

Officers were called to a QuikTrip on Turner Hill Road around 11:30 p.m. where a woman had been shot.

A 25-year-old woman was shot in the leg and taken to a nearby hospital by ambulance with a non-life-threatening injury.

Investigators say the shooter fired from a car and that the victim was not their target.

Two other cars and the glass door were damaged by the gunfire.

Detectives have not released details about possible suspects.

