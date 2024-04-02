'Innocent' aid workers killed in Gaza

Seven humanitarian aid workers were killed by an Israeli airstrike in Gaza. Donald Trump was hit with a wider gag order in his hush money case. And it's the end of an era on the Las Vegas Strip.

👋 Hi there! Laura Davis here. Ready for Tuesday’s news? Let’s get to it.

But first: The countdown is on. ⏰☀️ The solar eclipse is less than a week away! Will the weather be in your favor? We've got a look at the forecast here.

PS: I want to feature YOUR BEST ECLIPSE PHOTO in The Short List! Look for a link to send your pictures in later this week, and you might see your pic in the newsletter. 👀

7 aid workers killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza

World Central Kitchen, among the largest providers of desperately needed humanitarian aid to Gaza, is pausing its operations following the death of seven workers in an Israeli airstrike, the organization said Tuesday.

What happened? A convoy of World Central Kitchen workers was hit by Israeli forces Monday as it was leaving a warehouse after unloading more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid. The charity said it had been coordinating its movements with the Israeli military.

What they're saying: Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said an investigation into "a tragic case of our forces unintentionally hitting innocent people" was underway. The White House said President Joe Biden had a conversation with celebrity chef and World Central Kitchen founder José Andrés about the deadly incident, which national security spokesman John Kirby said provoked outrage in the administration. Kirby called images of the carnage "devastating'' and confirmed more than 280 aid workers have been killed in Gaza since the war started. 📍 Latest news on the attack.

People gather around the remains of a car used by World Central Kitchen in the Gaza Strip on Tuesday. The U.S.-based aid group is pausing its Gaza operations after seven of its staff were killed in a "targeted Israeli strike."

📸 See photos: World Central Kitchen helps in disasters worldwide.

Another gag order for Trump

Former President Donald Trump was hit with a wider gag order in his New York criminal hush money case after repeatedly targeting the judge's daughter in social media posts.

What's in the order? Judge Juan Merchan's ruling blocks Trump from making public statements about family members of the judge or Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg if the statements are meant to significantly interfere with work in the case. Merchan had issued a similar gag order when it came to statements about court staff and prosecutors other than Bragg, as well as about family members of those people.

What happened? Trump's posts over the past week attacked the daughter, Loren Merchan, as "a Rabid Trump Hater," included a photo of her and referred to her role leading a marketing agency that works with Democratic candidates and nonprofits. 👉 Here’s what we know.

Hope Hicks expected to testify in N.Y. hush money trial.

Trump's Easter weekend Truth Social rants were unhinged. | Opinion

Real quick

Support the Short List and become a USA TODAY digital subscriber today.

Homes destroyed, power outages after massive storm

A major storm system slammed parts of the central and eastern U.S. on Tuesday, destroying homes, toppling trees and causing widespread power outages.

In the forecast: About 78 million people were under severe weather advisories from the National Weather Service, which warned of flash floods, long-track tornadoes and baseball-size hail. Intense storm conditions may be felt as far south as the Gulf Coast and as far east as western portions of Virginia and the Carolinas.

Widespread damage: More than 300,000 utility customers across West Virginia, Kentucky, Ohio and other states were without power as of Tuesday afternoon as winds as high as 92 mph battered the region. Several possible tornadoes flattened buildings, uprooted trees and snapped utility polls across the Midwest late Monday and Tuesday. At least 30 cars were involved in a massive pileup in Texas on Monday because of high winds and blowing dust. ⛈️ Future forecast + more from the storms.

Tornado watch vs. tornado warning: What's the difference?

Southern Indiana resident Lois Schmitt picks up a piece of fence in her yard after strong storm came through causing damage around her home Tuesday morning, April 2, 2024.

Iconic Tropicana Las Vegas resort closes for good

One of Las Vegas’ longest-standing Strip casinos is shutting its doors for good. Tropicana Las Vegas was set to close Tuesday, just two days shy of its 67th anniversary. Once a crown jewel on the Strip, the aging property has struggled to stand out in recent decades amid a sea of megaresorts.

What's next? A demolition is set to take place later this year to make room for a new Major League Baseball stadium. Once the Tropicana is gone, the only standing Strip resort from the 1950s will be the Sahara.

🎰 A look at the history of one of the elites.

Actress and model Kitty Dolan poses next to a 1958 Ford Edsel Citation outside The Tropicana Hotel in 1958 in Las Vegas.

A break from the news

Laura L. Davis is an Audience Editor at USA TODAY. Say hi: laura@usatoday.com. Support quality journalism like this? Subscribe to USA TODAY here.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Airstrike kills aid workers, Trump gag order, severe weather: Tuesday's news