Inmates Fighting California Wildfires Are More Likely to Get Hurt, Records Show

Of the 9,400 firefighters battling the 240,000-acre California wildfires that have already killed more than 65 people and incinerated more than 12,000 structures, one group is at particular risk.

It’s not the location of their deployment that makes them vulnerable, nor their levels of physical fitness.

Roughly 1,500 prison inmates have stepped up in the last 24 hours to combat the fires as part of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation’s (CDCR) volunteer firefighting program, called the Conservation Camp Program. For them, the dangers can prove disastrous—even deadly.

More than 1,000 inmate firefighters required hospital care between June 2013 and August 2018, according to data obtained by TIME through FOIA requests. They are more than four times as likely, per capita, to incur object-induced injuries, such as cuts, bruises, dislocations and fractures, compared with professional firefighters working on the same fires. Inmates were also more than eight times as likely to be injured after inhaling smoke and particulates compared with other firefighters.

Civilian firefighters had their own predominant risks, the data obtained by TIME shows. They were about nine times as likely to experience burns and about twice as likely to experience heat-related illnesses like dehydration. That is not surprising, given that they are the ones extinguishing the flames, while inmates reduce the likelihood that the fires will spread by clearing the thick brush nearby.

No data is available to compare overall injury rates between inmate and professional firefighters.

Some of the inmates’ injuries have been fatal.

Three inmate firefighters have died as a result of injuries sustained in the Conservation Camp Program in the last two years. Between February 2016 and July 2017, a boulder crushed one inmate, a 120-foot tall tree crushed another and a third sustained a severe cut to his femoral artery.

“The safety and security of all of our inmates is our top priority, and we provide top health care to the inmates in our custody,” Vicky Waters, a CDCR press secretary, told TIME. “Due to the nature of the work, and exposure to the elements, there are inherent injuries.”

While the rate at which inmate firefighters are injured is higher, their pay is lower, compared to the full-time firefighters they work alongside. Inmates make only $2 per day taking part in the Conservation Camp Program. During an active fire, which has them working 24-hour shifts, they make an additional $1 an hour. California’s civilian firefighters make an average of $73,860 per year plus benefits while working the same shifts, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

That leaves inmates deciding whether to participate in the volunteer program with a tough calculation: will they benefit from doing something good that could help them get a job when they’ve paid their debt to society? Or will they end up with injuries that make it even harder to get back on their feet upon completing their sentence?

‘They don’t pay attention to our needs’

Mathew Trattner, a 22-year-old who spent 17 months of his five-and-a-half year juvenile prison sentence working in the fire camps of the Conservation Camp Program in California, says he wasn’t surprised by the number of injuries among adult inmate firefighters. “Because we’re at a prison camp, they don’t necessarily pay attention to our physical needs as much as they do actual firefighters,” he says.

When not fighting fires, inmates who take part in the Conservation Camp Program also work on community and conservation projects around the state.

Trattner injured his shoulder lugging a 50-pound backpack and a 15-plus-pound saw while hiking up to 13 miles at a time. “I’d sit there at 2 o’clock in the morning and wake up and almost start crying because my shoulder was just in excruciating pain,” he says. Trattner’s treatment consisted of only of a few ibuprofen, he says. While inmate firefighters experienced 60 broken bones versus the nine incurred by staff firefighters from 2013 to 2018, Trattner says his shoulder was never X-rayed.

Not all injuries are impact-related. At least 10 inmates contracted Valley fever while serving on a 198-member Fresno County fire work crew between July 2-5, 2017, a California Department of Public Health memo obtained by TIME shows. The illness, caused by inhaling fungal spores prevalent in some of the state’s soil can develop into serious diseases like pneumonia or chronic pulmonary infection. Four of the 10 inmates contracted pneumonia from the fever, one had the illness spread from their lungs to their bones, joints, brain or skin, and another had respiratory failure, which required “invasive mechanical ventilation.” Two of the 10 were hospitalized for up to three weeks, the memo says.