Inmates discharged after suspected food poisoning

Six people, including three prisoners, have been discharged from hospital following suspected mass poisoning at Lewes Prison, the Ministry of Justice (MoJ) has said.

Emergency teams were sent to HMP Lewes, East Sussex, just after 12:00 GMT on Thursday after a number of inmates and staff fell ill following a Maundy meal.

About 15 people were treated during the incident, with deliberately contaminated food being considered as a possible cause.

The Prison Service said investigations into what caused the sickness were ongoing.

In a statement, an MoJ spokesperson said: "We can confirm that all those involved who attended hospital have been discharged."

The six hospitalised people, including three prisoners and three people described as "civilian" staff, had been taken to Eastbourne District General Hospital for treatment.

Distress and vomiting

On site kitchens, staffed by civilian workers and vetted prisoners, were "locked down" when victims became distressed and giddy before slurring their words and vomiting, a source said.

According to the source, who said they had been briefed by prison staff, there was initial concern among paramedics that they had been poisoned by fentanyl or a synthetic opioid.

The Prison Service said the initial assessment was that it was a food poisoning incident, and the jail itself was not locked down.

The MoJ said the kitchen reopened later on Thursday after "being deemed safe".

Follow BBC Sussex on Facebook, on X, and on Instagram. Send your story ideas to southeasttoday@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 08081 002250.

More on this story

Related Internet Links