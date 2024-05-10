Inmate in Wisconsin who went ‘AWOL’ located and back in custody

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) – A Huber inmate who was ordered to transfer jails in Wisconsin to serve out the remainder of his ten-day sentence allegedly never showed up.

According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, earlier on Friday, deputies were seeking the whereabouts of a Huber inmate who went absent without official leave (AWOL).

At 6:00 a.m., deputies were looking for Jonathan Robinson, who was sent out from the Columbia County Jail in order to transfer to the Dane County Jail to serve the remainder of his sentence.

Deputies said that Robinson never arrived at the Dane County Jail, prompting a search for his whereabouts. Officials eventually found Robinson and took him into custody.

Robinson was serving a ten-day sentence for Operating While Intoxicated.

No additional information was provided.

