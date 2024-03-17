Inmate from Summit County jail sought after walking away from work detail

Ransom H. Moffit

Summit County sheriff's deputies are searching for a Summit County jail inmate who escaped while on work detail on Sunday.

Ransom H. Moffit of Akron, 55, reportedly walked away while on a work detail. He had been booked into the jail on charges from a Jan. 25 incident for felony possession of drugs and receiving stolen property, according to the sheriff's office and Akron Municipal Court records. The deputy supervising the detail maintained security on the remaining inmates and requested assistance.

Moffit's pleaded not guilty to the charges in the Akron Municipal Court Feb. 1., and his case was bound over to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas on March 1. He had an arraignment scheduled before Judge Alison McCarty on March 20.

The Summit County Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for Moffit with the assistance of other law enforcement agencies. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Moffit should contact the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at 330-643-2181.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Summit County jail inmate Ransom Moffit escapes