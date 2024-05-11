Inmate removes GPS device, walks away from reentry program

An inmate in the Male Community Reentry Program facility in Kern County removed his GPS device and walked away Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Officials are looking for Johnny Travis, who walked away at about 2:28 p.m. CDCR’s Office of Correctional Safety and local law enforcement agencies have been notified and are assisting in the search.

Travis, 51, is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 173 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweatpants and black shoes.

Travis was imprisoned from Kern County on Aug. 14, 2023. He was sentenced to two years for vandalism. Additionally, he was sentenced to one year and four months for second-degree burglary, to be served concurrently. He has been housed at MCRP Kern County since Feb. 22, according to CDCR.

CDCR asks that anyone who sees Travis or knows where he is call law enforcement or 911.