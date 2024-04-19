Inmate removed GPS monitor, walked away from Bakersfield reentry program: CDCR

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Prison authorities say they are searching for an inmate who removed his GPS monitor and walked away from a reentry program in Bakersfield.

The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said Jerry A. Bishop, 31, removed his GPS monitoring device and fled from the Male Community Reentry Program. Prison officials said authorities learned Bishop was missing at around 1 p.m.

Jerry A. Bishop, 31 / Photo: CDCR

Bishop is described as being 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and weighing 186 pounds. He has blue eyes and brown hair and was wearing a gray sweater and blue jeans.

Bishop is serving a three-year sentence for assault.

Anyone who sees Bishop should call 911.

