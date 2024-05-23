Inmate at a prison in Columbia dies in hospital, South Carolina officials say

A inmate at a prison in Columbia died Wednesday, according to the South Carolina Department of Corrections.

On Monday, 33-year-old Michael Dwaine Dover was found unresponsive in his cell at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center, the S.C. Department of Corrections said in a news release.

Dover was taken to an area hospital where he died, according to the release.

An autopsy will be performed to determine Dover’s cause of death, the S.C. Department of Corrections said.

There was no word if foul play was suspected in Dover’s death.

Both the Richland County Coroner’s Office and the S.C. Department of Corrections Inspector General’s office are investigating the death.

Dover, who was a York County resident, was arrested in 2015 on multiple drug charges following an undercover investigation, the Rock Hill Herald previously reported.

Since 2009, Dover has been arrested on more than 30 charges, York County court records show. Not all of the charges were prosecuted, according to court records.

Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center is a “close security” male-only prison on Broad River Road that “receives, assesses, classifies and assigns all ... offenders age 17 and above sentenced to 91 days or more,” according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Close facilities are high-security prisons that primarily house violent offenders and inmates who exhibit behavioral problems, the S.C. Department of Corrections said.

File photo of Kirkland Correctional