Inmate pleads guilty to having weapon at McDowell County's federal prison

Apr. 9—By GREG JORDAN

Bluefield Daily Telegraph

WELCH — An inmate pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to having a homemade knife at a federal prison.

William Williams, 24, an inmate at the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) McDowell, pleaded guilty to possession of a weapon by an inmate at a federal prison, according to a statement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on Dec. 12, 2022, an FCI McDowell staff member conducted a random pat-down search of Williams and found a handcrafted weapon commonly known as a "shank" in his left front pants pocket. The shank was a piece of metal around 5-inches long with a sharpened point on one end and a cloth handle. Williams admitted to possessing the shank, and further admitted that it was designed and intended to be used as a weapon.

Williams is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 12 and faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Senior United States District Judge David A. Faber presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Brian Parsons is prosecuting the case.

