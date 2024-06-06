Inmate from Morgan County dies in prison

Jun. 6—A man from Morgan County imprisoned at Bullock Correctional Facility in Union Springs was found dead in his cell on Tuesday, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.

Michael Shane Dotson, 51, was serving three concurrent 20-year sentences for first- and second-degree theft, according to ADOC.

"Life-saving measures were administered, and he was transported to the Health Care Unit," ADOC said in a press release. "Medical staff continued life-saving efforts but were unable to resuscitate inmate Dotson. He was pronounced deceased by the attending physician."

ADOC said Dotson's cause of death is pending an investigation by their Law Enforcement Services Division.

According to ADOC statistics, 325 people died in Alabama prisons last year.

