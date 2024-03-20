Inmate locked up at South Carolina jail on manslaughter charge dies, coroner says

An inmate being held at a South Carolina jail died Wednesday, according to the Aiken County Coroner’s Office.

At about 5:20 a.m., 34-year-old Florence resident Tony Muldrow had a medical crisis and was taken from the Aiken County Detention Center by EMS to Aiken Regional Medical Centers, Coroner Darryl Ables said.

About an hour later, Muldrow died at the hospital, according to Ables.

Information about the medical crisis was not available. Ables said an autopsy will be held in Newberry to determine Muldrow’s cause of death.

The Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said “there does not appear to be any suspicious circumstances regarding” Muldrow’s death.

The death continues to be investigated by the coroner’s office and the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. The sheriff’s office said it asked SLED to conduct an investigation.

Muldrow was being held at the Aiken County Detention Center on charges of manslaughter and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime from a Dec. 29, 2023 arrest, jail records show.

The charges stem from the shooting death of 29-year-old Rondre J. Gomillion, the sheriff’s office previously said.

At about 11 a.m. on Dec. 24, deputies responded to a call about a shooting at 161 Squire Street, the sheriff’s office said. At the scene, deputies found an unresponsive man who had been shot in the chest lying in the front yard of his home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The coroner’s office identified the shooting victim as Gomillion, saying he died at the scene.

A witness told deputies that the gunman and Gomillion had gotten into an argument outside the home before shots were fired, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information about why the men were arguing, or a motive for the shooting, was not available.

Muldrow was taken into custody by members of the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said. He was initially held in the Florence County Detention Center before getting extradited to Aiken County, the sheriff’s office said.