Inmate from Fresno County escapes from conservation camp: CDCR

SUISIN CITY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An inmate from Fresno County who was housed inside the Delta Conservation Camp in Solano County escaped from the facility on Monday, according to state officials.

According to the California Department of Corrections of Rehabilitation, 36-year-old James Xiong was last seen around 7 a.m. during breakfast. He failed to report to work at 9 a.m. and staff were unable to locate him. Officials say he walked away from the conservation camp.

Xiong is described by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 150 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and gray pants.

James Xiong, 36

Officials say Xiong was received from Fresno County in March 2015 to serve a six-year sentence for first-degree robbery and a three-year concurrent sentence for vehicle theft with a prior felony violation. Following his parole supervision release in November 2019, he has been in and out of police custody, being sentenced for offenses in Nevada County and Kings County.

Anyone who sees Xiong is asked to contact the Delta Conservation Camp Commander at 707-425-4878, any law enforcement agency, or 911.

