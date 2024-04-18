Inmate found dead in Riverside jail; no foul play suspected

The Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside is one of five jails operated by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department.

A 55-year-old inmate died in his cell at a Riverside County jail this week, and the sheriff's department said there were no indications of foul play.

Reynaldo Ramos of Riverside was found in his cell at the Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside shortly before 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Sheriff's Sgt. Chris Wedel said in a press release that correctional personnel discovered Ramos unconscious and ``unresponsive'' in his cell, prompting them to start CPR.

Paramedics were called and reached the jail a short time later, taking over resuscitative measures, but they were unsuccessful, Wedel said. Ramos was then pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy was pending Thursday.

Jail records indicate that Ramos was a convicted felon and had been booked into custody on April 6 by Riverside police officers on suspicion of possessing of a stolen vehicle and possessing narcotics for sale.

