Inmate found dead inside Henry County Jail, deputies say
The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell on Thursday.
Investigators say that 30-year-old Sterling Jamal Williams, from Hampton, was found unresponsive inside his cell. He was later pronounced dead.
They say he was found with a sheet around his neck and tied to his bed during a cell check,
Williams’ official cause of death has not been released.
He was initially booked into the Henry County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct on April 5.
They did not comment on what led up to his charge.
