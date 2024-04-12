Inmate found dead inside Henry County Jail, deputies say

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead inside his cell on Thursday.

Investigators say that 30-year-old Sterling Jamal Williams, from Hampton, was found unresponsive inside his cell. He was later pronounced dead.

They say he was found with a sheet around his neck and tied to his bed during a cell check,

Williams’ official cause of death has not been released.

He was initially booked into the Henry County Jail on a charge of disorderly conduct on April 5.

They did not comment on what led up to his charge.

