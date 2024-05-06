Inmate found dead in cell, San Diego Sheriff’s Dept. says

SAN DIEGO (FOX 5/KUSI) — An inmate at the George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego County died Sunday morning in his cell, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reports.

According to the sheriff’s department, deputies found former Ramona resident, Majid Arif Almajid, 38, unresponsive in his bunk around 11:15 a.m. Sunday. He was given immediate medical aid by deputies and jail staff until paramedics from the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE) arrived to give him additional lifesaving measures.

Almajid had been incarcerated at the George Bailey Detention Facility since December 2023 when he was arrested by U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force and booked into the San Diego Central Jail for several counts of sexual intercourse or sodomy with a child 10 years or younger, and oral copulation or sexual penetration with a child 10 years or younger.

He was transferred to the George Bailey Detention Facility less than a week later.

As is the protocol for all in-custody deaths, the Sheriff’s Homicide Unit will conduct an investigation, and the Citizens’ Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) was notified.

The sheriff’s department says the cause and manner of death will be determined by the Medical Examiner’s Office.

