Inmate who escaped from Newton County hospital spotted in Covington
Police, deputies, and Georgia State Patrol Troopers continue their search for an inmate who escaped from a hospital on Saturday in Newton County.
The Newton County Sheriff’s Office released an update Sunday afternoon stating there was a confirmed sighting of Kendrick Hurst, 34, near City Pond Road in Covington.
He was wearing what appeared to be a red durag, no shirt, and dark blue jeans.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]
Hurst escaped from Piedmont Newton Hospital in Covington.
He was arrested on April 28 and charged with making terroristic threats, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, obstruction, and several traffic violations.
He is described as being five feet, 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 190 pounds, and has a lip piercing and face tattoos.
Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.
TRENDING STORIES:
Police identify man shot, killed at Gwinnett County apartment complex; suspect on the run
Atlanta police want to identify woman suspected of shoplifting from beauty store
Ex-Fulton Co. prosecutor Nathan Wade speaks out for the first time
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]
IN OTHER NEWS: