Inmate who escaped Hawaii jail, got struck by a vehicle while fleeing police has died

An inmate in Hawaii who broke out of jail, jumped onto an interstate during his escape and was hit by a car while fleeing police last week has died, authorities said.

Matthew J. Ornellas Jr., 33, escaped from Kauai Community Correctional Center last Friday but, just moments after escaping the facility, became the victim of a serious hit-and-run. On Thursday, the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said he died of injuries he suffered.

Officials at the facility said Ornellas scaled a fence with razor wire, and correctional officers gave chase but lost sight of him.

The correctional officers then heard a loud sound and ultimately found Ornellas on the interstate, about 100 yards from the jail. He was seriously injured and was subsequently hospitalized.

Orenellas was running north on the southbound lane of Kuhio Highway when he was hit, Kauai police said.

He was serving time for a drug conviction, according to the Hawaii Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

The Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation said it is continuing to investigate the escape.

Ornellas was a minimum-security inmate at the Kauai Community Correctional Center.

The Kauai Community Correctional Center houses approximately 130 beds.

Authorities are still searching for the driver of the vehicle, who fled before first responders arrived, Kauai police said.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.





