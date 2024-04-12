Inmate was driving Alabama prison system van involved in fatal crash

An inmate was driving the Alabama Department of Corrections transport van that was involved in a fatal crash Wednesday that killed two inmates and injured five others.

Kelly Betts, spokeswoman for the prison system, confirmed inmate Jake Jones was driving the van. It is the policy of the ADOC to allow certain inmates to independently operate motor vehicles after thorough screening, she said.

“This is common practice at state and federal institutions,” Betts said.

Alex City Community Based Facility Inmates Willie Crayton, Jones, Bruce Clements, Thomas Bass, Heath Garrett, Shawn Wasden and Richard Jackson were returning to the facility after work when the crash happened on Elder Road in Dadeville, said Betts.

Crayton was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, she said. Jones and Clements were taken to an area hospital in critical condition. Clements died his injuries at the hospital, Betts said. Jones was transported to another hospital for further treatment. The other inmates were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is investigating the crash.

According to DOC policy inmate drivers must have a valid Alabama driver’s license. Other criteria include:

The inmate must be classified as minimum-out or community custody.

The inmate may not be eligible if the inmate has been convicted of an offense that could evoke negative community reaction.

The inmate should be emotionally mature and stable as evidenced by inmate records and other documentation.

The inmate is not eligible if the inmate has had two or more moving violations within the last five years.

The inmate is not eligible if the inmate has been convicted of a Driving Under the Influence (DUI) offense.

The inmate must demonstrate proficiency in the operation of the vehicle.

The inmate is not eligible if the inmate has been convicted of vehicular homicide.

The inmate must only operate vehicles within the state of Alabama.

More information about the DOC’s regulations governing inmates operating vehicles can be found at https://doc.alabama.gov/docs/AdminRegs/AR441.pdf.

