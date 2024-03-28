Inmate dies at Mecklenburg County jail: Sheriff

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An inmate at the Mecklenburg County Detention Center died Wednesday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office.

County officials said 42-year-old Renny Mobley was found unresponsive around 5 a.m. March 27. Lifesaving measures were administered and continued until personnel from the Charlotte Fire Department and Medic arrived.

Mobley was transported to Atrium Health CMC at 5:19 a.m., then was pronounced dead at the hospital 12 hours later at 5:18 p.m.

His medical information is protected by the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA).

Mobley has been in jail since Feb 18 after being charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, discharging a firearm in an enclosed area and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The State Bureau of Investigation will conduct an in-custody death investigation as the medical examiner determines the cause of death.

