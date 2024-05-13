Inmate dies at Macon State Prison after ‘altercation,’ corrections office says

An inmate at Macon State Prison in Macon County died Friday after an “altercation,” according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.

The victim, Devontae Young, was serving 10 years after being convicted of armed robbery in Spalding County.

His body was given to the Macon County Coroner’s Office and will be taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation Medical Examiner’s Office to determine the official cause of death, the Georgia Department of Corrections said.

The incident is being investigated by the GDC’s Office of Professional Standards, which is standard procedure. The investigation was ongoing and no additional information was available Monday.

This is a developing story and may be updated.