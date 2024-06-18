Inmate who died at Stillwater prison may have ingested synthetic drugs, officials say

The inmate who died at Minnesota Correctional Facility – Stillwater over the weekend is believed to have ingested synthetic drugs.

Minnesota Department of Corrections officials identified the man as Dalmario Smith, who was serving time for escape from custody and on a drive-by shooting charge.

Smith, 22, was found unresponsive in his cell around 3:30 a.m. Saturday. DOC staff initiated life-saving efforts, officials said, but Smith was pronounced dead at 3:53 a.m.

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office conducted the autopsy, and DOC officials said a preliminary investigation shows no signs of foul play. Investigators, however, are looking into the “possible ingestion of suspected synthetic drugs” based on evidence found in Smith’s cell, officials said.

Synthetic drugs are a challenge for prisons in Minnesota and across the nation, according to the DOC. Because they can be infused into paper that enters facilities through the U.S. Postal Service, Stillwater prison staff recently began photocopying all incoming mail with the exception of legal mail that is protected by attorney-client privilege.

DOC Commissioner Paul Schnell said that he and the rest of the DOC staff extend their condolences to Smith’s family.

“If this death is determined to be drug-related, we will make every effort to determine who introduced and provided the substance for the purpose of pursuing prosecution to the fullest extent of the law,” Schnell said.

