Inmate convicted in Buncombe County dies from assault in Raleigh prison

An inmate in Central Prison in Raleigh, serving an up to a 10-year sentence for a felony assault conviction among numerous others in Buncombe County, was killed after an apparent assault less than a year before his scheduled release date.

Dustin Payne, 38, was found collapsed April 11 in a housing unit common area after "an apparent assault by another offender," according to a news release from the N.C. Department of Adult Corrections.

Prison staff responded and administered emergency care, but Payne was pronounced dead by a physician shortly after 8:30 p.m. April 11."State Capitol Police are on scene and investigating the case and the Department of Adult Correction will conduct an internal investigation," the release said. The release said Payne was serving multiple sentences for numerous convictions in Buncombe County and was scheduled for release in February 2025.

Payne, who was from Arden, according to previous Citizen Times reporting, was convicted on Dec. 6, 2017, for a Fairview shooting incident and fleeing his probation supervision. During his attempted arrest, authorities said he fled in a chase that spanned nearly 17 miles and assaulted two deputies with his vehicle, according to previous Citizen Times reporting.

This story will be updated.

Ryley Ober is the Public Safety Reporter for Asheville Citizen Times, part of the USA Today Network. Email her at rober@gannett.com and follow her on Twitter @ryleyober

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Buncombe County inmate dies from assault in Raleigh prison