Inmate charged in reported assault in jail

Mar. 12—A Lawrence County jail inmate is facing charges for reportedly assaulting another inmate.

The Lawrence County District Attorney's office has filed charges against Qualin Jamal Sebree, 24, of West Wallace Avenue, in connection with the altercation reported to have occurred the afternoon of Feb. 7.

Charges were filed last week against Sebree.

According to a criminal complaint, surveillance video from the incident showed Sebree approaching another inmate and punched him in the face. He then punched him in the back of the head and slapped him twice on the back of the head. As the reported victim stepped backward, Sebree punched him again in the face, causing him to fall to the floor, according to a criminal complaint.

The cell unit was locked down after the incident occurred.

Sebree, who is in jail for multiple offenses, is charged with simple assault and harassment.

Suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty or adjudicated in court.