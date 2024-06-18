Inmate of Bradford County Jail escapes, found less than two hours later in nearby Hampton

An inmate of the Bradford County Jail escaped custody on Tuesday only to be found less than two hours later by local law enforcement.

Mark Randall Hersey was serving a sentence for contempt of court when he escaped at around 8:30 a.m. on June 18.

Less than two hours after his escape, Hersey was found after a brief foot pursuit in a wooded area of Hampton. He was arrested on charges of escape with others pending after a complete investigation.

The search involved Bradford County Sheriff’s Deputies, the Florida Department of Corrections K9 Team, and the Bradford-Union SWAT Team.

