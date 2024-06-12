Inmate accused of escaping from youth detention center indicted

Jun. 11—An inmate accused of escaping from the Youth Detention Center last month was indicted by a grand jury on Monday.

Josef Toney, 19, is charged with escape or attempt to escape from jail.

An arraignment has been set for Monday, according to court records.

According to a criminal complaint filed at Metropolitan Court, on May 25, Bernalillo County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to the facility after they learned an inmate — later identified as Toney — escaped.

The complaint states a man told deputies they saw someone who looked like Toney running east in his yard.

BCSO spokeswoman Jayme Gonzales said Toney was booked into MDC the next morning.

Court records show Toney pleaded guilty in April to two counts of first-degree murder. He was accused of fatally shooting two women at an apartment complex in Northeast Albuquerque in January 2021 and wounding a third person.

Toney's sentencing hearing has been scheduled for June 26, court records state. County prosecutors said he faces up to 51 years in prison.