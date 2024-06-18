Inmate accused of attempted murder escapes from California jail

An inmate accused of attempted murder remained missing Monday after escaping from a California jail, authorities said.

Deshaun Stamps, 29, of Riverside, absconded from the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga shortly before 12:30 p.m. Sunday, according to a statement from the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Stamps left the jail during an "outside recreation period," authorities said.

Deshaun Stamps (San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department)

Stamps had been in custody since January 30, 2023, over an attempted murder charge. A spokesperson for the jail said Stamps was attending hearings before a potential trial and had not been tracked down by authorities as of Monday afternoon.

He was charged in November 2022 with attempted murder, assault with a firearm on a peace officer, attempting to remove a peace officer’s firearm, resisting arrest and misdemeanor vandalism, according to the San Bernardino Sun newspaper. It was unclear Monday afternoon if Stamps had entered a plea in the case.

A judge expressed doubts about Stamps' mental competency to stand trial and on Wednesday had ordered that he undergo a psychiatric evaluation, the news outlet reported. The criminal proceedings were suspended, and Stamps was to return to court on Aug. 14 for a hearing on the results of the evaluation, according to the newspaper.

Stamps is described as standing 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighing about 170 pounds. He has green eyes, is bald and has tattoos on his neck and head, according to the sheriff's department.

The department asked anyone with information about Stamps' whereabouts to stay away from him and call 911.

Tipsters wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78CRIME (27463). Information can also be shared on the We-Tip website at www.wetip.com.

This article was originally published on NBCNews.com