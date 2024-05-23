Inland Lakes celebrates top students ahead of graduation

INDIAN RIVER — As graduation approaches and Inland Lakes prepares to see their students walk across the stage on May 23, the school is celebrating its top graduates.

The school has two co-valedictorians and one salutatorian.

Hanna Hinman

More: Area high schools get ready for graduation ceremonies

With a perfect 4.0 GPA and top of the class rank, Hanna Hinman will be crossing the stage this Saturday as a co-valedictorian.

Throughout high school, Hinman participated in track, cross country, National Honor Society and student council. She plans to go to Michigan State University to study biology in a pre-med track.

Her parents are Bob and Krysta Hinman.

In a message to the Daily Tribune, Hinman wrote to her fellow graduates, "Congratulations and good luck!"

Madison Thompson

Also graduating with a perfect 4.0 GPA is co-valedictorian Madison Thompson.

Thompson, the child of Ambyr Thompson, participated in robotics, National Honor Society and high school video production throughout her time at Inland Lakes. After graduation, she plans to attend the University of Michigan to study political science on a pre-law track.

Subscribe: Get unlimited access to our local coverage

Claire Feagan

Claire Feagan is graduating as the school’s salutatorian, ending with a 3.98 GPA. In high school, she participated in volleyball and National Honor Society.

The child of Jim and Jill Feagan, she is planning to attend North Central Michigan College for a year before transferring to Michigan State University, where she will pursue a degree in biomedical science before completing the Physician Assistant Program.

“I would like to thank Inland Lakes schools for the growth of my education and a shoutout to my family as well for guiding me through this journey,” Feagan wrote to the Daily Tribune.

— Contact reporter Karly Graham at kgraham@petoskeynews.com. Follow her on Twitter at @KarlyGrahamJRN.

This article originally appeared on The Petoskey News-Review: Inland Lakes celebrates top students ahead of graduation