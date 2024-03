An injury crash closed both directions of State Route 18 near Issaquah Thursday morning.

All lanes reopened at 11:20 a.m.

The Washington State Department of Transportation posted about the closure between the Interstate 90 interchange and the Tiger Mountain Summit at 10:18 a.m.

The crash at the Issaquah Hobart Road involved a dump truck and a semitruck, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Rick Johnson.