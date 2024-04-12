COSHOCTON − The Coshocton County Sheriff's Office reported a two vehicle crash at approximately 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the intersection of Ohio 16 and Ohio 83. It occurred as first responders were going to a medical emergency in the 17000 block of Ohio 16 in Franklin Township.

Authorities said Jorge Rivas, 36, of Columbus, was making a left turn onto Ohio 83 from Ohio 16 westbound when he observed emergency personnel approaching. Rivas stopped his 2005 Honda to yield the right of way. The Honda was then struck by a 2011 Kia driven by Tanner Taylor, 27, of Trinway.

Passengers in the Honda were Johanna Gonzalez, 46, and Rosa Gonzalezpolo, 39, both of Columbus. Taylor and Rivas were treated and released on scene. Gonzalez and Gonzalezpolo were transported from the scene with unknown injuries to Coshocton Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Assisting on scene were Coshocton County Emergency Medical Services, Jackson Township Fire Department and Prince's Wrecker Service.

This article originally appeared on Coshocton Tribune: Injuries reported from crash at Ohio 16 and Ohio 83