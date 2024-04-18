Injuries reported in crash involving MDC vehicle

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials say an inmate tried to take a vehicle following a crash while being transported on Wednesday. The crash happened on South Frontage Rd. approaching Shelly Dr. SW. Officials say one of the vehicles was being driven by a Metropolitan Detention Center officer headed to MDC.

According to officials, the prisoner tried to flee the scene by taking another vehicle but was unable to escape. The prisoner, corrections officer, and the other driver were injured. The prisoner was taken to the hospital. The conditions of the three people involved have not been released.

