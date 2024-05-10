UPDATE: Woman dead after crashing into sign, tree in Clayton

UPDATE:

A Huber Heights woman is dead after her car crashed into a tree Thursday.

Around 1:45 p.m. Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers were called to a crash near SR-48 (North Main Street) near Old Salem Road.

An initial investigation shows that a Lexus RX driven by Randy Duncan, 64, of Huber Heights, was southbound on SR-48 when it traveled left of center across the northbound lanes and veered off the roadway hitting a tree.

Duncan was taken to an area hospital where she was pronounced dead.

State troopers did not release any information about why Duncan may have traveled off the roadway.

Correction: A previous version of this story referred to Randy Duncan as a man, this was incorrect. Troopers clarified that Randy was a woman, the story has been corrected to reflect this.